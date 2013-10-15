Tilbury Docks engineer operated on 100ft above quay

Surgeons carried out an operation on an engineer with his leg caught in a crane's winding gear 100ft (30m) above the quay at an Essex port.

The man was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after being trapped for over six hours at Tilbury.

Orthopaedic surgeons arrived by air ambulance at 11:30 BST and worked for six hours on the man who is now stable.

Firefighters gave emergency first aid when they arrived and supported him during rescue operations on Monday.

Orthopaedic specialists

After nearly four hours a vascular surgeon was brought in from Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, firefighters said.

He worked with orthopaedic specialists Peter Hull and Andrew Carrothers from the regional trauma centre at Addenbrooke's.

The man was released at 17:00 BST and airlifted to Addenbrookes hospital.

The hospital's clinical director Rod MacKenzie said he had not seen a case like it in 20 years.

The surgeons were picked up at the hospital by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and flown to Essex.

A port spokesman said: "There was an incident earlier during which a contract engineer became trapped in a crane at the port."