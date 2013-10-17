Girl, 13, dies in hospital after Essex car accident

A 13-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car as she tried to cross the road in Essex.

The accident happened on Cambridge Road in Stansted Mountfitchet on Wednesday just after 16:15 BST.

Police said Chiara Sanfilippo, who lived locally, had just got off a bus and was trying to cross the road near the junction with Hargrave Close.

The road was closed until about 19:15 while police carried out initial inquiries.

Chiara Sanfilippo was taken to hospital for treatment but did not survive, police said.

Police have called for witnesses or people with any information to contact them.