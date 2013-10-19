Fire-hit Basildon shop precinct's £1.1m rebuild plan

Image caption The fire service said 60% of the roof was alight when they arrived at the scene

Work on rebuilding a fire-hit Essex shopping parade may start before the end of year after a £1.1m plan to pay for it was approved.

Four shops at the Triangle in Langdon Hills, Basildon, were destroyed in the blaze in January.

Basildon Borough Council has agreed to borrow the money for the redevelopment and it will be paid back over 40 years.

If planning permission is granted, the precinct will include six shops, five flats and more parking spaces.

Stuart Sullivan, cabinet member for resources, said: "The increased income generated by the development will more than pay back the loan required to build it."

The blaze began just after 14:00 GMT on 3 January.

The fire service said 60% of the roof was alight by the time they arrived at the scene. Nobody was hurt.

Afterwards, Basildon Borough Council said it was committed to replacing the retail units.

Planning permission will now be sought to rebuild the Triangle.

If granted, the council hopes it will reopen by next September.