Man rescued as car goes into River Stour in Essex

Image caption The car went into the water from The Walls in Mistley, near Manningtree

A man has been rescued from a car that went into a river in Essex.

The VW Golf went over the edge of The Walls in Mistley, near Manningtree, and into the River Stour estuary at about 23:20 BST on Saturday.

A witness told the BBC two men were in the car and one was able to get out, but the other had to be rescued while the tide was rising.

Within half an hour the car was submerged, he added. Both men were taken to hospital.

One of the men, who is in his 30s, was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said two crews were called out to the incident.

It is understood a recovery firm pulled the car from the river early on Sunday.