Essex police officer Hannah Notley charged over rape inquiry

A former Essex police constable has been charged with failing to properly investigate a rape claim.

Hannah Notley, 30, is accused of falsely informing her superiors, and the victim, that prosecutors had decided to take no further action.

The Crown Prosecution Service claims the case had not been submitted to them by the Essex force.

Ms Notley is due before Westminster magistrates on Friday charged with misconduct in public office.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between July 2011 and February 2012.

Ms Notley was based at Rayleigh Police Station and was trained in handling sexual offences.