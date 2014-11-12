Essex

Teenage boy charged with Witham acid attack

  • 12 November 2014
Wayne Ingold
Image caption Acid attack victim Wayne Ingold was left with serious injuries after the attack in Witham on 8 August

A teenager has been charged after an acid attack left a man with serious injuries.

Wayne Ingold, 56, had the liquid thrown in his face outside his home in Witham, Essex on 8 August.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in London in connection with the attack earlier this week, an Essex Police spokesman said.

He has been charged with throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The boy cannot be named because of his age but is due to appear before magistrates in Colchester later.

