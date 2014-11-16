Man arrested over Witham acid attack

Image caption Acid attack victim Wayne Ingold was left with serious injuries after the attack in Witham on 8 August

A man has been arrested over an acid attack which left a man with serious injuries.

Wayne Ingold, 56, had the liquid thrown in his face outside his Essex home on 8 August.

An 18-year-old man from Lewisham, London, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He is due to answer police bail in February.

A 15-year-old boy was last week charged with throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Essex Police said the boy, who is also from London, and cannot be named because of his age, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court in January.