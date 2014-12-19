Image caption Groups of people gathered to leave flowers and written tributes to the victim of the fatal stabbing

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in hospital following a stabbing in a Chelmsford park.

The man, thought to be in his late teens, was fatally injured in Oaklands Park, Moulsham Street, at about 15:15 GMT on Thursday.

A 17-year-old boy from Chelmsford and a 19-year-old man from Maldon were detained in the early hours of Friday.

Essex Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A number of floral tributes have been left in memory of the victim, who has not yet been formally identified.

Image caption Floral tributes have been left at the entrance of Oaklands Park, Chelmsford

"RIP, always in my thoughts and never forgotten. Always in my heart" was written on one card.

Another tribute described the victim as "one of the happiest, friendliest and kindest people I've ever known".

The park, which is home to Chelmsford Museum and the Essex Regiment Museum, remains closed while investigations take place.

A "Christmas Crafts" event scheduled for 20 December has been cancelled.

"Chelmsford City Council is awaiting advice from Essex Police as to when the Museum and Park can be reopened to visitors," Chelmsford museum said on its website.