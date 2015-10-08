Teens found guilty over Witham mistaken identity acid attack

Image caption Mr Ingold needed a series of operations and skin grafts following the acid attack

Two teenagers have been found guilty of a "sickening" acid attack which left a man with horrific burns.

Wayne Ingold, 57, was not the intended victim of the attack, which happened outside his home in Witham, Essex, in August 2014.

Aarron Isaac, 19, of Elverson Road, Lewisham, and a 16-year-old boy from London - who cannot be named because of his age - had denied any involvement.

But a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court convicted them after a week-long trial.

Both defendants were told by Judge David Turner they would face a significant custodial sentence.

During the trial, Mr Ingold gave evidence and said he had been checking the post box in the communal entrance of his block of flats when he saw figures moving.

When he opened the door, the teenagers had a glass bottle full of liquid which they threw over him before running off.

"It [the acid] hit my hands, my face, my neck. I went into my flat and looked in the mirror. My face had turned yellow. It looked like melted wax," Mr Ingold told the court.

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said Mr Ingold had been in the "wrong place at the wrong time" and was a victim of mistaken identity.

Image caption The attack took place outside Wayne Ingold's flat in Witham, Essex

Isaac and the younger boy were both convicted of throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Det Sgt Becky Young, of Essex Police, said "This was a sickening and unprovoked attack by two very dangerous young men on an innocent man who was simply going about his business.

"This attack left the victim with life-changing injuries.

"He will not only be dealing with the physical scars but also the mental scars for a long time to come."