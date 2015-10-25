Southend park's naked rollercoaster record attempt
More than 122 people will try to set a new world record later for the number of naked people riding a rollercoaster.
The Guinness World Record was last set in 2010, when 102 people met at Adventure Island in Southend in Essex to ride the Green Scream.
The new attempt is a fundraiser for Southend Hospital Charitable Foundation's Keyhole Cancer Appeal.
It will take place at the same venue and on the same rollercoaster at 09:30 BST.
Organiser Adam Jones said people are volunteering for a number of reasons.
'Support the NHS'
"One man took part in the last world record and is coming from Scotland to take part again," he said.
"And a woman told us her mother died from cancer at Southend Hospital and she wants to support the great work of the NHS."
The previous record raised £20,000 for the hospital's Bosom Pals Appeal.
Lucy Thomas-Clayton, from its charitable trust, said: "I'm hoping this event is going to be just as successful."
Participants have been asked to give a minimum £100 in sponsorship.
The hospital aims to raise £600,000 to provide a laparoscopic (keyhole surgery) theatre suite.
Guinness World Records confirmed it had received an application about the record attempt.
"We wish them... the most generous of weather conditions as possible," a spokesman said.