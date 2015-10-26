Laura Davies: Mother's search for memorial fund patron

Image copyright Dyanne Lambert Image caption Laura Davies started riding when she was three years old, her mother said

The mother of a young woman stabbed outside a horse sanctuary has told how she is searching for a celebrity to spearhead a memorial fund.

Laura Davies' body was found outside the Essex Horse and Pony Protection Society in Pitsea Hall Lane, Basildon, where the 21-year-old worked, in July.

A fund launched after Miss Davies' death has raised more than £7,200.

Dyanne Lambert said they needed someone "high-profile" to help them spread awareness of the horses' plight.

Ms Lambert said her daughter, who had worked at the stables for two-and-a-half years, was passionate about the animals.

She told how the horse groom had once stayed up all night to care for one of the sanctuary's foals, Oreo, that later accompanied her funeral procession.

"She has been riding since she was three years old… so I could have accepted a tragedy in that respect, but not this," her mother said.

"Every day I used to wait until 6pm and then think, 'Oh, she's safe' because I always expected a phone call to say that one of the horses had kicked her - accidents happen around horses."

It is hoped the Laura Davies Fund online campaign will raise £20,000 to be spent on the sanctuary's work and upkeep.

"We would love someone high-profile that maybe could come down once, twice a year and help us raise the awareness of all these poor horses," said Ms Lambert.

Events including a horse ride have been held and the family is also looking for sponsorship for a ride next year.

Ms Lambert said her daughter did not have "a bad bone in her body".

"I have her ashes and I sit and talk to her most days - but she's not answering back."

Jordan Taylor, of Church Hill Avenue, Basildon, has denied murder and is due to stand trial in January.