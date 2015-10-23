Stabbed Basildon man's friend wishes he could have taken his place

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Darren Kelly, 42, was stabbed to death in Basildon, Essex

The friend of a man who was stabbed to death said he wishes he could have taken his place.

Darren Kelly, 42, died on Tuesday evening after he was attacked on Caister Drive in Basildon, Essex.

His friend Stuart Cullum said: "I just wish I could have been there that night he was in trouble, because I would have made sure that I had been in front of it.

"I wouldn't let someone die who doesn't deserve it."

Five people, including a 13 year old girl, are being questioned by police on suspicion of murder. The other four are aged 15, 16, 17 and 20-years-old.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Kelly, a lorry driver, was likely to have died from "multiple stab wounds and blood loss", Essex Police said.

Mr Cullum, a taxi driver, saw him just three hours before he died.

Image caption Darren Kelly was found with serious injuries in Caister Drive

He described his friend, who he had known for more than a decade, as "the life and soul of every party" and said that he "wouldn't harm a fly".

"He was very outgoing, he loved life to the max, he was very, very, very, friendly to everyone he met, and he always had a good story to tell."

Mr Cullum said that he will miss having chats with his friend, who would "always find time for all of his mates" and "always be the first one to put his arm around you."