Essex Police blames hackers for indecent tweet

A link to an "offensive picture" posted from an Essex Police Twitter account was due to hackers, the force said.

The force's account sent a tweet on Friday morning, apparently advising the public how to stay secure while browsing the internet.

But a link in the message directed users to an indecent images and dozens of users pointed out the problem.

Police tweeted a warning not to click on the link and said they were trying to find out how security was breached.

They said staff took the problem tweet down quickly.

A force spokesman said: "Our initial assessment of the site hosting the picture is that it is not running any malware but any users who visited the site are advised to run their security software to ensure their computers have not been infected.

"An investigation is now being carried out to establish how our account security was breached and steps have already been taken to prevent a recurrence."