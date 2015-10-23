Basildon stabbing: Four people charged with Darren Kelly murder

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Darren Kelly, 42, was stabbed to death in Basildon, Essex

Four people, including a 15-year-old girl, have been charged with the murder of a man in Essex on Tuesday.

Darren Kelly, 42, was found injured on Caister Drive, Basildon, at 21:30 BST. He died later at Basildon Hospital.

Chris Carroll, 20, of Pevensey Close, Pitsea; a boy, aged 17, from Pitsea; a boy, aged 16 from Basildon; and the girl, from Pitsea, will appear before Chelmsford magistrates on Saturday.

A girl of 13 was released on bail until 16 December pending further inquiries.

The girl, from Basildon, was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier in the week.

Image caption Darren Kelly was discovered with serious injuries in Caister Drive, Basildon

A post-mortem examination found Mr Kelly was likely to have died from "multiple stab wounds and blood loss", Essex Police said.

His friend Stuart Cullum, who had known the lorry driver for more than a decade, described him as "the life and soul of every party" and said he "wouldn't harm a fly".