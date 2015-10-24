Darren Kelly stabbing: Four people appear in court

From the section

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Darren Kelly, 42, was stabbed to death in Basildon on Tuesday

A 15-year-old girl has appeared in court along with three other people accused of murdering a man after a street row.

Lorry driver Darren Kelly, 42, from Basildon, Essex, was stabbed to death two miles from his home on Tuesday.

The four people appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court earlier.

A girl, aged 15, from Pitsea, a boy, 17, from Pitsea, a boy, 16, from Basildon, and Chris Carroll, 20, of Pitsea, have been charged with murder.

None of the youths can be named for legal reasons.

Image copyright Google Image caption The four people accused of Mr Kelly's murder appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Saturday

Mr Carroll, of Pevensey Close, appeared in a separate hearing before the three youths.

All four have been remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 27 October.

The youths were remanded in youth detention accommodation.

A 13-year-old girl, from Basildon, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail until 16 December.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Kelly died from stab wounds and blood loss.