Darren Kelly stabbing: Four people appear in court
A 15-year-old girl has appeared in court along with three other people accused of murdering a man after a street row.
Lorry driver Darren Kelly, 42, from Basildon, Essex, was stabbed to death two miles from his home on Tuesday.
The four people appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court earlier.
A girl, aged 15, from Pitsea, a boy, 17, from Pitsea, a boy, 16, from Basildon, and Chris Carroll, 20, of Pitsea, have been charged with murder.
None of the youths can be named for legal reasons.
Mr Carroll, of Pevensey Close, appeared in a separate hearing before the three youths.
All four have been remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 27 October.
The youths were remanded in youth detention accommodation.
A 13-year-old girl, from Basildon, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail until 16 December.
A post-mortem examination found that Mr Kelly died from stab wounds and blood loss.