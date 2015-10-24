Four men bailed after Colchester mass brawl

Image copyright Google Image caption The pub crawl event ended at Liquid and Envy nightclub

Four men have been released on police bail following a mass "disturbance" involving 300 revellers in Colchester that left three people hurt.

The men, in their early 20s and from London, were arrested on suspicion of assault. They have been bailed until January while inquiries continue.

The brawl broke out in the early hours of Friday following a pub crawl, organised by a promoter called Rampage.

Police broke up the disturbance, outside the Liquid and Envy nightclub.