Man arrested after 'gun fired' on beach in Southend

A man has been arrested after police received reports of a gun being fired on the seafront in Southend.

Officers were called just after 17:00 BST on Saturday to reports of shots being fired out to sea near the Western Esplanade.

Essex Police said a 31-year-old man from London was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in a public place.

The man remains in custody, said a spokesman for Essex Police.