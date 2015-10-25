Man arrested after 'gun fired' on beach in Southend
- 25 October 2015
- From the section Essex
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after police received reports of a gun being fired on the seafront in Southend.
Officers were called just after 17:00 BST on Saturday to reports of shots being fired out to sea near the Western Esplanade.
Essex Police said a 31-year-old man from London was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in a public place.
The man remains in custody, said a spokesman for Essex Police.