Southend park's naked rollercoaster bid fails, but £10,000 raised

A bid to set a new world record for the number of naked people riding a rollercoaster has failed, but £10,000 has been raised for charity.

The Guinness World Record was last set in 2010, when 102 people met at Adventure Island in Southend in Essex to ride the Green Scream.

The new attempt was a fundraiser for Southend Hospital Charitable Foundation's Keyhole Cancer Appeal.

It was hoped 122 people would ride the rollercoaster, but only 57 took part.

They travelled from all over the UK, including Edinburgh, Newcastle and Swindon, to take part in the challenge.

Adventure Island operations director Andrew Renton said: "It's been an absolutely superb day with people all enjoying the chance to do something memorable, good fun and raise a large amount of money for a fantastic, local charity."

Lucy Thomas-Clayton, from Southend Hospital Charitable Foundation, said: "It takes a lot of nerve to take off all your clothes in front of complete strangers, plus the world's media - so we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who was brave enough to bare all and raise such a huge amount of cash for our vitally important cause."