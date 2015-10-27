Darren Kelly stabbing: Five in court on murder charge

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Lorry driver Darren Kelly, 42, was stabbed to death in Basildon on 20 October

Four people, including a 15-year-old girl, have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Essex.

Lorry driver Darren Kelly, 42, from Basildon, was fatally stabbed after a street row on 20 October.

Chris Carroll, 20, of Pevensey Close, Pitsea, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court earlier alongside the girl and two boys aged 17 and 16, who cannot be named because of their ages.

They were remanded in custody and will appear at the same court in January.

A provisional trial date was set for April next year and is scheduled to last six weeks.

Essex Police said a post-mortem examination gave Mr Kelly's provisional cause of death as "multiple stab wounds and blood loss".

A 13-year-old girl from Basildon who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.