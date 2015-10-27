Smell of rotting chicken prompted Laindon cannabis find

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The blocks of cannabis resin were covered in traces of raw chicken which caused a "dreadful" smell, the court heard

Cannabis with a street value of £267,000 was found in an industrial unit after the smell of rotting chicken caused neighbours to contact police, a court was told.

Basildon Crown Court heard the drug was smuggled into the UK with frozen meat.

A "rotting flesh" smell coming from the unit in Laindon, Essex, prompted calls to police in November 2013.

Michael Kinkaid, 72, and Anthony Wright, 76, were found guilty of a drugs offence after a six-day trial.

Former police officer Kinkaid, of Broad Oaks, Wickford, and retired meat dealer Wright, of Basildon Drive, Laindon, have been warned to expect substantial custodial sentences when they return to court next month.

'Blood-like detritus'

Det Con Bob Evans from Essex Police said the pair had failed to wipe traces of uncooked chicken from the 89 blocks of cannabis resin before they stored them.

"As the smell became worse other business in the area became concerned and reported an odour of what was described as rotting flesh coming from the unit," he said.

"Attending officers confirmed that the smell coming from the unit was 'dreadful' and entry was forced to the unit due to a concern for life.

"The resin was contained within heat sealed packages and appeared to be covered in a blood-like detritus."

The men will be sentenced for possessing cannabis with intent to supply on 24 November.