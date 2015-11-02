Essex Police officer dismissed over racist and homophobic text messages

Image caption Text messages sent by the Essex Police officer were racist and homophobic, a hearing was told

A police officer who sent racist and homophobic text messages has been dismissed for gross misconduct.

PC Jonathan Williams also made offensive remarks towards a woman he knew, an Essex Police hearing was told.

Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh said "every right-minded individual would be disgusted to hear the appalling comments" the officer had made.

The hearing decided he had breached standards of professional behaviour in a number of areas.

Mr Williams, who was based in Southend, was found to have committed gross misconduct and was dismissed without notice.

"The trust and confidence of all communities must be maintained and every right-minded individual would be disgusted to hear the appalling comments made by Pc Williams as an Essex Police officer," said Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh.

"The community will look to us as an organisation as to how we hold ourselves to account when an officer behaves in such an abhorrent manner.

"There is no place in Essex Police for a person who has such attitudes."