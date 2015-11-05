Chelmsford taxi boss Nasser Rezaie guilty of murdering Alan Frampton

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Allan Frampton, 60, left, died from multiple injuries in Chelmsford a year after Nasser Rezaie threatened to kill him

A taxi boss who killed a love rival by repeatedly running him over, has been found guilty of murder.

Nasser Rezaie, 63, of Petersfield in Chelmsford, Essex, used his Mercedes to kill Allan Frampton, 60, in May, the city's crown court heard.

He had threatened to kill Mr Frampton 11 months earlier during a conversation recorded by his estranged wife, Jane, on her phone.

Rezaie had denied murder, but admitted killing the divorced grandfather.

His claim that his actions were the result of losing control and not premeditated, were rejected by the jury after three hours of deliberation.

The four-week trial heard Rezaie drove over the mechanic on Osea Way in Chelmsford and he died at the scene.

Mr Frampton had been renting a car workshop unit from the couple's taxi firm.

The jury was told Rezaie had "collapsed" after his wife admitted to the affair with the victim in June last year.

Image copyright Google Image caption Rezaie had been recorded saying "I will do it" before he ran over Allan Frampton on Osea Way, Chelmsford

Mrs Rezaie, 57, told the court she and her husband had opened the taxi business after moving to the UK from the Iran in 1973.

Their marriage started to break down in 1990, but they stayed together for the sake of their three children and her affair with Mr Frampton started in July 2012.

In June last year, she met her husband at a Sainsbury's café and recorded the threats he made about Mr Frampton.

Rezaie later reminded his wife of the threats, saying in one voicemail message: "Every day, every hour, I am thinking about the promise I made you in Sainsbury's. I will do it."

In a statement the Frampton family said Rezaie was "hell-bent on taking our father's life long before he killed him".

"Nasser Rezaie's callous bid for revenge has not only robbed us of a loving father and grandfather, it's turned our lives and his own children's lives upside down," they said.

Rezaie is due to be sentenced on Monday.