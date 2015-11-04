Cannabis haul police uncover snakes at property in Basildon
Police uncovering a cannabis factory in Essex also found 24 live snakes, including two venomous horned vipers, a bull frog and another reptile.
Essex Police discovered the 56 cannabis plants worth about £30,000 in a raid at a property in Ravensfield, Basildon.
As well as finding the living snakes they also found six dead snakes.
A spokesman for Essex Police said the 24 live snakes and the other animals are safely with the animal welfare charity, the RSPCA.
No-one has yet been arrested in connection with the discovery.
