Cannabis haul police uncover snakes at property in Basildon

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police found 24 live snakes and six dead snakes

Police uncovering a cannabis factory in Essex also found 24 live snakes, including two venomous horned vipers, a bull frog and another reptile.

Essex Police discovered the 56 cannabis plants worth about £30,000 in a raid at a property in Ravensfield, Basildon.

As well as finding the living snakes they also found six dead snakes.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the 24 live snakes and the other animals are safely with the animal welfare charity, the RSPCA.

No-one has yet been arrested in connection with the discovery.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Essex Police discovered the 56 cannabis plants worth about £30,000 in a raid at a property in Ravensfield, Basildon

