John 'Goldfinger' Palmer murder: Man released

John "Goldfinger" Palmer was shot dead at his home in South Weald this summer

A man arrested over the murder of convicted fraudster John "Goldfinger" Palmer has been released from police bail and will face no further action.

He was arrested in August on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

The man was then questioned after Palmer, 65, was shot at his home near Brentwood, Essex, in June.

Police first thought Palmer had died of a cardiac arrest and did not realise for nearly a week he had been shot in the chest.

It said police and paramedics who were called to the house "initially assessed the death as non-suspicious due to pre-existing injuries due to recent surgery".

Palmer was jailed for eight years in 2001 for masterminding a timeshare fraud targeting people across the UK.