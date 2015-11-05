Bags of lard block busy motorway junction in Essex

Image copyright Highways England Image caption A Highways Agency spokesman said an "extensive specialist clean-up" is under way on the M11

A lorry has shed dozens of bags of lard on to a busy motorway intersection, leading to severe delays.

The truck overturned on the slip road leading from the M11 to the clockwise M25 at Theydon Garnon, near Epping, Essex, shortly before 12:00 GMT.

It led to the closure of the exit slip road to the northbound M11.

A Highways Agency spokesman said an "extensive specialist clean-up" was under way on the M11 but warned drivers to expect severe delays.