Wayne Ingold acid attack: Teenagers sentenced

Image caption Wayne Ingold needed a series of operations and skin grafts following the acid attack on 8 August 2014

Two teenagers have been sentenced for a "sickening" acid attack which left a man with horrific burns.

Wayne Ingold, 57, was not the intended victim of the attack, which happened outside his block of flats in Witham, Essex on 8 August 2014.

Aarron Isaac, 19, of Elverson Road, Lewisham and Jake McCabe, 16, also from London, had denied any involvement.

Isaac has been jailed for five years, while McCabe must spend three years in detention.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Nineteen-year-old Aarron Isaac will serve at least half of his 10 year sentence in custody

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Wayne Ingold has also been treated for severe injuries to his hands at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford

After serving their prison sentences, the pair will spend a further five years and three years respectively on licence.

The jury at Chelmsford Crown Court found them guilty of throwing a corrosive liquid with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a week-long trial in October.

'Melted wax'

During the trial, Mr Ingold said he had been checking the post box in the communal entrance at his home when he saw figures moving outside.

Image caption The attack took place outside Wayne Ingold's flat on Bramble Road in Witham, Essex

When he opened the door, the teenagers had a glass bottle full of liquid which they threw over him before running off.

"It [the acid] hit my hands, my face, my neck. I went into my flat and looked in the mirror. My face had turned yellow. It looked like melted wax," Mr Ingold told the court.

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said Mr Ingold had been the victim of mistaken identity.

Acid victim's reaction to sentencing

Speaking to BBC Essex after the sentencing, Wayne Ingold said: "I'm scarred for life because of what they've done to me.

"I was led to believe they would probably get lengthier sentences, but, now I've calmed down, I suppose 10 and six years isn't too bad.

"The only reason the younger lad got six years was because he has written a letter of apology to me admitting he did it to me."

Mr Ingold said McCabe claimed his family were threatened by drug-dealers and he was made to carry out the attack.

"If he'd admitted it in the first place, none of this would have carried on as it has done," he said.

"He wants to know if, in time, I will forgive him, which is sad in many ways, but, at the moment, can I forgive? No.

"Maybe in time I probably might do. I don't know. I've been through 14 months of hell because of them two.

"I'm a fighter and I'll bounce back - you have to otherwise they've beaten you.

"But it's been hard and they might have to operate on my shoulder again."

Det Sgt Becky Young, of Essex Police, said: "He will not only be dealing with the physical scars but also the mental scars for a long time to come."