Epping 'unofficial' Remembrance parade backed on social media

A social media campaign is under way promoting an "unofficial" walk of Remembrance in Epping.

The parade will set off from the fire station to the war memorial ahead of a wreath-laying ceremony, as reported by EverythingEppingForest.co.uk

The idea for the unofficial walk came after Essex Police said they could not afford to send officers to help.

The Royal British Legion's Epping secretary described the move to go ahead anyway as a "fantastic reaction".

Last month Essex Police wrote to local councils to say it would not be staffing remembrance events to help with road closures because of budget cuts.

Police and Crime Commissioner Nick Alston said the force had provided detailed guidance on how events could go ahead without police involvement.

One of the people supporting the parade is former mayor of Epping Forest, Ben Murphy, who wrote on Twitter: "Hundreds now confirmed meeting @1.15pm outside #Epping Fire Station this Remembrance Sunday walking to War Memorial for 2pm wreath laying."

Image caption The former mayor tweeted his support

Secretary of the Royal British Legion in Epping and District, John Duffell, said he had been touched by the reaction of the public to continue with the parade.

He said: "It's been a fantastic reaction. It's nice to see that for people who were so bitterly disappointed that it's going ahead anyway, by making the best of the circumstances.

"This walk is totally unofficial but it's how people are showing their feelings, they've got nothing against the police, or anything like that."

Essex Police said it was the "responsibility of event organisers to put plans in place to ensure everyone is kept safe".

"Officers will, as usual, assist at any emergency or traffic incident that occurs during the event," said a spokesman.

Canvey Island will have an escort made up of volunteers and in Loughton the parade will also go ahead.

In Billericay the Town Council will pay for road closures and in Brentwood they are hiring a private security firm.