Loughton street attack: Victim's hand 'may have been cut off'

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the High Road in Loughton following the attack on Friday night

A man who suffered "serious knife wounds" in an attack following a night out in Essex may have had his hand cut off, the BBC understands.

Police are questioning a man on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack in the High Road in Loughton at 23:30 GMT on Friday.

The victim in his 20s suffered wounds which left him in a "life-changing condition", a police spokeswoman said.

A large knife was found by officers at the scene, the force said.

The victim had been on a night out with a group of friends but was then attacked in the street "by a group of three or four men", the spokeswoman added.

A group is believed to have left the area in a black Audi A8 which was later found on fire in Waltham Abbey.

One of the suspects, a 30-year-old man from Grays, was arrested after being chased by a PCSO on foot.

"Officers do not believe that this was a random incident and it may have been a targeted attack," the force added.