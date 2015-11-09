Chelmsford taxi boss Nasser Rezaie jailed for murder of Alan Frampton

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Allan Frampton, 60, left, died from multiple injuries in Chelmsford a year after Nasser Rezaie threatened to kill him

A "bitter and twisted" taxi boss has been jailed for life for killing a love rival by repeatedly running him over.

Nasser Rezaie, 63, of Petersfield in Chelmsford, Essex, was found guilty on Thursday of using his Mercedes to kill Allan Frampton, 60.

He had denied murder, but admitted killing the divorced grandfather.

Judge Charles Gratwicke, who described Rezaie as "bitter, twisted and dominating", said he must serve a minimum term of 18 years.

Chelmsford Crown Court had heard Mr Frampton, from Hatfield Peverel, was in a relationship with Rezaie's estranged wife Jane.

Image copyright Google Image caption Rezaie had been recorded saying "I will do it" before he ran over Allan Frampton in Osea Way, Chelmsford

The jury was told Rezaie had "collapsed" after his wife admitted to the affair with the victim in June last year.

'Threat to kill'

A four-week trial heard Rezaie drove over the mechanic six times in Osea Way in Chelmsford, in an incident that was captured on CCTV, and he died at the scene.

Rezaie's claim that his actions were the result of losing control and not premeditated, were rejected by the jury after three hours of deliberation.

He had also threatened to kill Mr Frampton 11 months earlier during a conversation recorded by his estranged wife, Jane, on her phone, the court heard.

Rezaie later reminded his wife of the threats, saying in one voicemail message: "Every day, every hour, I am thinking about the promise I made you in Sainsbury's. I will do it."

At a sentencing hearing, the judge said Rezaie was "determined to have revenge" on his estranged wife's new partner and had been waiting for the chance to exact revenge.

"You saw that opportunity and you took it," he said.

In a statement the Frampton family said Rezaie had "robbed us of a loving father and grandfather, it's turned our lives and his own children's lives upside down".