Man charged with attempted murder after hand 'cut off'

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man in his 20s reportedly had his hand cut off in an attack in the street.

The victim was out with friends when the assault happened in High Road, Loughton in Essex on Friday.

Essex Police confirmed the man had "life-changing injuries" and was in hospital in a serious condition.

Paul Saunders, 30, of Biggin Hill, Grays has appeared before magistrates who committed his case to crown court.

Police said the victim appeared to have been targeted by three or four others, rather than it being a random incident.

Mr Saunders appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody and his case was committed to the city's crown court where he is due to appear on 18 January.

He has yet to enter a plea.

Two other men, aged 19 and 20 and from Grays, Essex were also arrested over the weekend and released on police bail.

A fourth man, aged 21 and also from Grays, presented himself at Grays Police Station this morning and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in police custody.