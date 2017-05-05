Boy, 10, dies after Basildon bank holiday bungalow fire

Image caption Fire broke out at the property on Monday

A boy has died following a blaze at a bungalow in Essex.

The fire broke out at the property on Beambridge Road, Pitsea, Basildon, at 15:15 BST on Monday.

Two brothers, aged 10 and 13, were taken to hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. Essex Police confirmed the 10-year-old died on Thursday night.

The older boy remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. The cause of the fire was accidental.

Both boys had to be rescued after becoming trapped in the property.

They were taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

The boy who died has not yet been formally named by police.