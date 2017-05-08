Maldon Mud Race 2017: In pictures
About 300 competitors slipped and slid their way through a gruelling course in an annual mud race in Essex.
Participants from across Europe came to Maldon for the town's mud race, which has been held since 1973.
Up to 30,000 people came to watch Sunday's event, which was raising money for a number of charities.
The 500m course started on the banks of the River Blackwater, went out into the water and then back again to the promenade.
The first race took place in 1973, as the result of a dare given to the landlord of a local pub by a resident, challenging him to serve a meal on the saltings of the River Blackwater dressed in a dinner jacket.
The challenge evolved and led to a bar being opened on the saltings, with a group of 20 people making a dash across the riverbed for a pint of beer before dashing back.
Beer is no longer involved - drinkers were causing a logjam on the saltings while they had their pints - but the race has continued ever since.
"The day involves nearly 12 months of pre-planning and there are always a few surprises," said the event's chairman, Brian Farrington.
A duck race also takes place alongside the main event.