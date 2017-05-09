Brownstock Festival assault: James Bowser acquitted
- 9 May 2017
A man charged with a serious assault at a music festival in Essex in 2013 has been cleared of wounding with intent.
James Bowser, 25, of Crown Way, Southminster, was charged in 2014 after a man was assaulted at Brownstock Festival, near Stow Maries.
The 30-year-old victim, who was from the Chelmsford area, was left with facial injuries.
During a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, the prosecution offered no evidence and Mr Bowser was acquitted.