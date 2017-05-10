Burglar 'defecated on Clacton Town Hall floor'

Image copyright Google

A burglar broke into a town hall and defecated on the floor before wiping their bottom with council material, the BBC understands.

The suspect squeezed through a Clacton Town Hall window in the wee small hours, at about 01:00 BST.

Nothing was stolen, Essex Police said, but the BBC was told the intruder left excrement in the electoral services room.

Tendring District Council asked witnesses to contact the police.

It is thought the break-in was captured on CCTV.