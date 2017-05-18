Essex police officer charged with assaulting prisoner

Image copyright Google Image caption The IPCC viewed CCTV footage from inside the cell at Chelmsford police station

A police officer has been charged with common assault after allegedly beating a prisoner in a custody cell.

It follows a review of CCTV footage at Chelmsford police station by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

The commission has now referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service.

PC John Senior will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford at the end of May.

The Essex force said the incident happened on 1 November after the man was arrested and detained by police in Chelmsford. PC Senior had been on duty.

The charge relates to allegations that he assaulted the prisoner in the custody cell by kicking him in the head, face and arms a number of times.

The IPCC investigation, which concluded in April, found that PC Senior "had a case to answer for gross misconduct for his use of force".