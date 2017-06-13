Two men charged over Hilly Fields nature spot assault

Two men have been charged with assault after a group of travellers attempted to get onto a nature spot.

A 73-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted at a gate at an entrance to Hilly Fields in Colchester on Thursday.

The men, aged 29 and 24, from Surrey and West Sussex, face charges of assault and a public order offence.

They are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court in July.