White Gold comedy goes abroad for second series

Image caption James Buckley, Ed Westwick and Joe Thomas (L-R) will return for the second series in 2018

Double-glazing comedy White Gold is going abroad as it returns for a second series next year, the BBC has revealed.

The Essex-based show charts the lives and loves of a group of salesmen in the 1980s.

White Gold was BBC2's biggest comedy launch of the year, and the second highest request on BBC iPlayer with more than five million requests.

The new series will see the trio try their luck with the timeshare market in Spain.

More news from Essex

Writer and director Damon Beesley, who grew up in Stanford-le-Hope, near Basildon, said it was "an honour and a pleasure to be working with the BBC again on a second series of White Gold".

"I like to think of it as selling them a series two conservatory to go with their series one patio doors," he added.

'Audience boost'

The hit programme sees former Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick as foul-mouthed, Thatcher-era double glazing salesman Vincent Swan, with The Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas as his sidekicks.

Image caption Brian Fitzpatrick and Martin Lavender are played by James Buckley (left) and Joe Thomas

All three will be back when the series returns for another six half-hour episodes in 2018.

Shane Allen, controller of comedy commissioning for the BBC, said: "The reaction to the first series has been terrific, with an enormous audience boost from the iPlayer box set release.

"In series two, the swindles spread abroad to cover the Spanish timeshare apartment gold rush.

"Expect to see Ed Westwick in some tight swimming trunks."