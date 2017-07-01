Man stabbed to death in street in Grays

Image copyright Google Image caption The man in his 20s was found stabbed in the chest

A man has been stabbed to death and three others received "life-threatening injuries" during a late-night disturbance in Essex.

Police found the man, aged in his 20s, in Blackshots Lane, Grays, at about 00:35 BST. He had been stabbed in the chest.

The Essex force, which has launched a murder inquiry, said officers had been called to reports of men fighting.

It is believed the incident was linked to another in nearby Chafford Hundred.

In that incident, a 17-year-old was knocked unconscious on Fleming Road at about 01:55.