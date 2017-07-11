Hen do PCs 'noisy and rowdy' at Norwich Travelodge

Image copyright Google Image caption Essex PCs Jason Munns and Luke Salmon were on a hen party and staying at Norwich Travelodge

The police had to be called to deal with two "noisy and rowdy" police officers who had been on a hen do, a misconduct panel heard.

Essex PCs Jason Munns and Luke Salmon refused to leave Norwich Travelodge after being asked to go for being "rude and aggressive", the hearing was told.

It was said they had been on a "big night out" for a colleague's hen party and had been drinking since 14:30 BST.

Both are accused of conduct breaching standards of professional behaviour.

The hearing was told how the police had to be called to the hotel in June 2016 as the officers were being "noisy and rowdy" and "verbally abusive" to the night receptionist, who had asked them to leave.

Four police officers attended the scene and PCs Munns and Salmon, who are based in Colchester, are accused of being "obstructive" and pretending to be asleep when the officers tried to get them to answer their hotel door.

"Do one"

They are also accused of saying they were not leaving as they "knew the law and were police officers".

PC Munns's solicitor said he recognised his behaviour amounted to misconduct and was "ashamed of himself".

The hen party consisted of seven police colleagues, one of whom had been sick and another who said his recollections of the night were "hazy at best", the hearing was told.

PC Munns also allegedly told PC Salmon to tell the night manager to "do one".

PC Munns's solicitor denied his actions amounted to aggression and said he did not intend to be threatening or intimidating.

The situation calmed when PC Munns revealed he was a police officer, the panel was told, and the officers all shook hands before they left after 40 minutes.

The hearing continues.