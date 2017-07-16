Essex

Essex Police find 'crazy' weapon arsenal in stopped car

  • 16 July 2017
weapons found in car in Colchester Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption The officers pulled the driver over on Saturday morning in Colchester and described the find "crazy" on Twitter

A driver has been arrested after police discovered an arsenal of weapons including a crossbow, a sword and a machete in his car.

Police stopped the driver in Colchester, Essex. Inside the vehicle they also found a hammer, a mallet, a hunting knife and a baseball bat.

Officers described the find as "crazy" on Twitter.

Essex police have not issued any more details about the discovery or the arrest on Saturday morning.

