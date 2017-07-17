A12 lorry crash: Driver Gurdip Johal died accidentally

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lorry driver Gurdip Johal was negotiating a right-hand bend when his vehicle came off a bridge, the inquest heard

A lorry driver whose vehicle came off a bridge and crashed on to a dual carriageway died as the result of an accident, a coroner has ruled.

Gurdip Johal, 30, from Witham, Essex, was killed in the crash on the A12 just north of the town in February.

An inquest into his death was held in Chelmsford. The court was previously told his vehicle crashed through a barrier when negotiating a bend.

Mr Johal died from a haemorrhage due to multiple injuries, the inquest heard.