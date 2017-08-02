Essex

Gary Bassett death: Man, 27, charged with murder

  • 2 August 2017
Market Pavement, Basildon
Image caption Victim Gary Bassett died two days after an assault in Market Pavement, Basildon

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 51-year-old who was injured in a town centre.

Gary Bassett, from Basildon, Essex, died two days after he was assaulted in Market Pavement in the town at about 19:00 BST on 28 July.

Essex Police said Lloyd Deacon, 27, from Dedham, has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Basildon later.

