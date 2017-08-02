Terror suspect arrested at London Southend Airport

Image caption The man was arrested under section five of the Terrorism Act 2006 at London Southend Airport

A man has been arrested at London Southend Airport on suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command stopped the 49-year-old on Tuesday under schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He was taken to a south London police station, where he remains in police custody.

A search by officers of an address in Essex has also been carried out.

Southend Airport is about 40 miles from central London and its destinations include Italy, Spain and Hungary.