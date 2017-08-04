Clacton-on-Sea pensioner admits murdering his wife at their home

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The body of John Chapman's wife was found in a bedroom at the home they shared in Clacton-on-Sea

A pensioner has pleaded guilty to murdering his 81-year-old wife at their home.

Jean Chapman was found dead in a bedroom at the property in Vista Road, in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex in June.

John Chapman, 71, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and charged the following day.

He admitted the charge when he appeared via video link at Chelmsford Crown Court and was remanded in custody for sentencing next month.

Essex Police went to the address at about 06:10 BST on 12 June after receiving a call that a woman had died.

On arrival, they discovered Mrs Chapman's body in a bedroom.

A post-mortem examination showed she had died from severe head injuries.