Clacton police officer slashed in face with garden shears

Image copyright Google Image caption The seriously injured officer required ongoing treatment following a large-scale disturbance in the Jackson Road and West Avenue area of Clacton, the force said

A police officer has been slashed in the face with gardening shears during a large-scale disturbance in Essex.

Police were called to Jackson Road in Clacton at about 21:10 BST on Tuesday.

The female officer was seriously hurt and remains in hospital and a colleague who tried to intervene also received a minor leg injury, Essex Police said.

A 23-year-old woman from Clacton has been held on suspicion of two counts of assaulting a police officer. A man, 21, was arrested for grievous bodily harm.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

The "disturbance between a group of adults and youngsters" began in Jackson Road and moved to the corner of West Avenue and Agate Road, the force said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call Crimestoppers anonymously.