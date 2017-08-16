Bouncy castle death: Not guilty plea over Summer Grant manslaughter

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Paramedics were called to the park but Summer later died in hospital

Two fairground workers have pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of a girl who was fatally injured when the bouncy castle she was playing on blew away.

Summer Grant, seven, from Norwich, was visiting the funfair in Harlow Town Park, Essex, on 26 March 2016 and died later in hospital.

Shelby Thurston, 25 and William Thurston, 28, from Whitecross Road, Wilburton, Cambridgeshire appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court earlier.

They will go on trial on 5 February.

The pair, who were given bail, also denied charges of failing to discharge a general health and safety duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The court was told by the couple's defence that the trial would hear expert evidence from a meteorologist.

Image caption It is believed a strong gust of wind swept the inflatable across the park

At the opening of an inquest into Summer's death last April, Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard high winds had taken the dome-shaped inflatable "some distance".

The inquest was also told Summer was thought to have died from multiple injuries.