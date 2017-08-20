Essex fire: Flames engulf Basildon packaging warehouse

Image copyright ECFRS Image caption About 100 firefighters are tackling the blaze

A huge fire has broken out at a packaging warehouse in Essex.

About 100 firefighters from are tackling the blaze at the building on Festival Way in Basildon.

Residents reported hearing two "massive explosions" and seeing "plumes of thick smoke" at about 00:20 BST.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the building, near Festival Leisure Park, was "completely alight" with flames also affecting a neighbouring industrial unit.

A spokesman said firefighters had been "working hard to bring the fire under control."

Locals tweeted that large clouds of smoke could be seen above the building, which the fire service said measures about 100m x 50m.

The fire service added: "The officer in charge reports good progress is being made by firefighters tackling the fire."

Essex Police said there were not believed to be any casualties.