Harlow man dies after fight in Poplar Kitten pub
- 21 August 2017
- From the section Essex
A man who was taken to hospital after a pub fight has died.
The 48-year-old from Harlow suffered a head injury during the altercation at the Poplar Kitten pub in Tawneys Road just after 22:40 BST on Thursday.
He was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he died on Saturday.
Essex Police said two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released on police bail.