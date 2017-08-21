Essex

Man dies in fatal South Ockendon stabbing

  • 21 August 2017
Eden Green in South Ockendon Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Eden Green in South Ockendon on Monday lunchtime

A man has died following a stabbing in Essex.

Police said they received reports that a man had suffered serious knife injuries in Eden Green, South Ockendon, at 13:00 BST on Monday.

He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arriving. No arrests have yet been made.

A section of the road has been cordoned off for forensic work to take place. Detectives want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

