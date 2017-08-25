Three arrests after fatal South Ockendon stabbing

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Eden Green in South Ockendon on Monday lunchtime

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Essex.

Daniel Adger, 34, was found stabbed at a property in Eden Green, South Ockendon, at about 13:00 BST on Monday and died when he arrived at hospital.

Officers are questioning a 50-year-old man from Grays, a 42-year-old man from Tilbury and a 31-year-old woman from South Ockendon.

Witnesses reported seeing someone carrying a large machete at the time.

Essex Police said it believed Mr Adger was stabbed in a "targeted attack" and there was "no wider risk to the general public".

A post-mortem examination on Wednesday found he died as a result of his injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area between 12:00 and 14:00 to come forward.